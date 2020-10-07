MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (October 7, 2020) – The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce that the final round of racing for the 2020 season will take place at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia.

The GNCC Season Finale will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8. CJ Raceway is no stranger to off-road racing as it has hosted many events, including NECXC and Mountain State Harescramble off-road racing events.

“We are thrilled to be able to produce the 13th round of GNCC Racing in a very difficult climate,” said Tim Cotter, GNCC Event Director. “After reviewing our rider base and where they live, Newburg, West Virginia is near the center of GNCC’s critical mass.”

Remaining 2020 Schedule:

Round Date Event Location 11 Oct 10-11 Mason-Dixon Mt. Morris, PA 12 Oct 24-25 Ironman Crawfordsville, IN 13 Nov 7-8 CJ Raceway Newburg, WV

More information, including special events, will be announced within the next couple of weeks. Please keep an eye on GNCC Racing’s social media and website for the latest information.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.comor call (304) 284-0084.

How to Watch

Racer TV and MAVTV are the official homes for coverage of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) events. All 13 rounds, from the season opener Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina to the season finale, will air in taped-delayed telecasts on MAVTV, while Racer TV provides live streaming coverage of the 2 p.m. ATV and 1 p.m. motorcycle races from each event. Catch all the action at http://www.mavtv.com/ and http://www.racertv.com/.