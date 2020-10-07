Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Articles
Full Schedule

ClubMX Has Announced Joey Crown, Jace Owen to Team in 2021

October 7, 2020 8:35am | by:
ClubMX Has Announced Joey Crown, Jace Owen to Team in 2021

On Sunday, the ClubMX team announced they had signed Garrett Marchbanks for 2021. On Tuesday, the team announced another two riders: Joey Crown will return to the team after racing for the squad in Monster Energy Supercross (he currently rides for Rock River Yamaha in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross) and Jace Owen will join the team after two years with the Phoenix Racing Honda team. 

Joey Crown

The Michigan native made two main events in 2020—eighth at the Tampa Supercross and seventh at the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown (7-5-10 race finishes)—before suffering a concussion and broken collarbone that ended his season early.

“Welcome back to the team for 2021 @joeycrown355 ! Joey won major off season events and started the supercross season off strong running up front in his first ever main event. Joey showed he has what it takes to run up front leaving us motivated to continue to develop our program. We are looking forward to a great off season camp with Joey, building off our foundation from last year!”

In the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Crown sits 23rd in points through eight rounds. He has competed this summer aboard a Rock River Yamaha.

Jace Owen

Owen will make a switch from the Phoenix Racing Honda team to the ClubMX team. He won the 2019 Kicker Arenacross Championship before returning to Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship for the first time since 2015. In the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Owen recorded a season-best ninth at both the Salt Lake City 1 and 3 Supercross rounds before finishing 12th in the 250SX East Region standings.

The ClubMX team Instagram account posted the following on Owen:

“Full circle with this guy 2011-14’ and we are excited to give it another go! When a rider is committed to grinding, we are committed to giving it everything we can. Welcome to the team for 2021.” 

