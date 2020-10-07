On Sunday, the ClubMX team announced they had signed Garrett Marchbanks for 2021. On Tuesday, the team announced another two riders: Joey Crown will return to the team after racing for the squad in Monster Energy Supercross (he currently rides for Rock River Yamaha in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross) and Jace Owen will join the team after two years with the Phoenix Racing Honda team.

The Michigan native made two main events in 2020—eighth at the Tampa Supercross and seventh at the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown (7-5-10 race finishes)—before suffering a concussion and broken collarbone that ended his season early.

“Welcome back to the team for 2021 @joeycrown355 ! Joey won major off season events and started the supercross season off strong running up front in his first ever main event. Joey showed he has what it takes to run up front leaving us motivated to continue to develop our program. We are looking forward to a great off season camp with Joey, building off our foundation from last year!”

In the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Crown sits 23rd in points through eight rounds. He has competed this summer aboard a Rock River Yamaha.

Owen will make a switch from the Phoenix Racing Honda team to the ClubMX team. He won the 2019 Kicker Arenacross Championship before returning to Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship for the first time since 2015. In the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Owen recorded a season-best ninth at both the Salt Lake City 1 and 3 Supercross rounds before finishing 12th in the 250SX East Region standings.

The ClubMX team Instagram account posted the following on Owen: