Due to Adam’s speed, talent and exceptional starting ability, and the fact that he’s hitched to Monster Energy Kawasaki, with a long-running rep as one of the best squads in the business, success in the 450 division doesn’t seem so far-fetched. However, we’re reminded time and time again how difficult it really is to make the 250-to-450 transition. For every Ryan Dungey 2010 season (supercross and motocross champion in his first year on a 450) there are decades-worth of hot prospects who took two, three, or four years to win it all, and many more who never did. Even in recent memory, Cooper Webb’s first two seasons were not great, and same for the first two 450 campaigns for Aaron Plessinger, two riders who left the 250 class with multiple titles and plenty of hype. Webb turned it around when he switched brands and teams, but note that Osborne too, took his lumps in his first season-and-a-half on the big bikes and is much improved here in year two.

As a long season unfolds, though, it’s easy to lose sight of the big picture and focus on the moment.

“As far as the mind set for this weekend, it’s 24 points so it would be pretty far-fetched, especially as well as Zach is riding,” says Cianciarulo of the finale this Saturday. “I think it’s important, mentally, to believe I’m still in it. I really do believe that, because trust me, I’ve been on the other side. Anything can happen in this sport. I’ll try to go 1-1 and hope all hell breaks loose.”

Regardless, it’s still a heck of a season for AC, and a much more consistent ending compared to the wild rides he experiencing in the beginning of it. Every month in 2020 feels like a year, and so his early supercross runs in January and February feel like eons ago. He also seems equally improved during that time, much closer to harnessing his speed and starts into a piles of race wins.