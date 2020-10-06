Leatt 2021 Helmet and Gear Launch

From Leatt:

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - leading international riding gear company, Leatt is launching their all-new 2021 range of Helmets and Gear, including high-performance all-weather jackets, jerseys, pants and gloves. Leatt's dedication to rider safety and scientific approach to riding gear is distinct in their advanced new 2021 range of Moto Helmets, including the 9.5 Carbon and 8.5 Composite.

The helmets feature cutting-edge brain injury reduction technology with four densities of impact foam. Remarkably lightweight, with an advanced ventilation system, their 2021 helmets meet and exceed safety standards, as well as expectations. Available in a broad range of striking colors to suit all tastes, the 8.5 and 9.5 also come with a FREE pair of bulletproof Velocity goggles!