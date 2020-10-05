We’ve become accustomed to consistency from Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper, who has been a top-three guy in most races and every series since he’s turned pro. Cooper has finished third in the last two Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 National Motocross campaigns and second in his last two Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 seasons.

His 2020 Pro Motocross season hasn’t been on par, though. Cooper entered the motocross season coming off an injury and hasn’t been himself until lately, with a second overall last weekend at the WW Ranch National and now a victory at Thunder Valley via 2-1 finishes.

He talked about it with the media in the post-race press conference.

Racer X: Justin, congratulations today. I know this has been building for you. You were coming off an injury. It took a while to kind of get back into your groove and get back to that speed that we’re accustomed to seeing. Looks like it all came together today. Fastest qualifier, two solid starts, and you were able to get the job done. Talk about what it feels like to be back on top of the podium.

Justin Cooper: Yeah. I actually didn’t really execute my first moto start the best, so that was kind of a bummer. I really sprinted the first couple laps to get myself in a position to get towed away with the leaders, my teammates. Pumped on that. I just settled a little bit too much in the middle of the first moto. Nothing I’m mad about. It was still a good ride. I kind of took second in a way and tried to save as much energy as I could for the second moto to give it everything I had, because second is as good as first in the first moto. Pretty much what my mindset was going into the rest of the day. It all panned out pretty good. It’s good to get the win with a round to go. I was kind of putting a lot of pressure on myself to execute it. It’s a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders. I think everyone around me expects this of me. Definitely good to put it behind me and try to do the same thing this weekend with a little bit less pressure.

You mentioned several times you really just like this track. You vibe well with it. Was that really the difference-maker today?

WW Ranch, this track, and the next one [Pala], I think I won one and got second at both the other ones. So all three of these are good tracks for me to end up on. It has something to do with that, but we’re really starting to click. It’s too bad that it took this long. Just stoked to get the win here. This place has been good to me. I’ve been on the podium the first two years here and I got my first moto win here. I don’t know what it is about the altitude that was so different. Maybe because it’s motocross and not supercross, but at Salt Lake I struggled so bad with the altitude. It didn’t really seem to phase me today.

How frustrating is it that you’re getting your pace now and the season is now ending?

It’s frustrating, but at the same time it’s a relief. I don’t like ending the season with nothing to show. Better now than never I guess. We have a shorter series this year, so definitely a little bummed on that. Would like to keep it going. These guys are riding great. We had a great battle in moto two. All I could hear was the #6 behind me. I tried to capitalize on what I was doing wrong, because he got up next to me a couple times. He really pushed me to my limit in that second moto, so he was riding great. I was able to keep my pace through the end and that was key. Moving to next weekend, a little less pressure. I really wanted to get this overall win before the season was over.