Chase, fifth in the championship heading into the final round, rookie season. How would you rate your rookie year so far?

Sexton: I feel like it’s been pretty good. I would say I’m pretty hot and cold on some races. I’ve been really good in the first motos, but I’ve been kind of slacking off a little bit second moto. Going to try and fix that for next weekend, but overall, I feel like I’ve been doing pretty good. I’m still obviously chasing a moto win and that’s kind of one of my goals. We’re getting closer, and overall, I feel like I’ve been riding pretty well. Been fast, just haven’t really put together two really solid motos yet. We have another race. We have two more motos. Looking forward to Pala and ending this thing off with a high note.

Zach, I’ve walked around the whole track pretty much today and noticed that they had a lot of mulch mixed in. That made it completely different than the typical Rocky Mountain dirt that’s right there. How was it for you guys to ride that? Because that’s become so much more of a common element in tracks right now.

Osborne: Yeah. The main difference this year is I just don’t feel like they’re - I guess I’m speaking mostly about Millville and Thunder Valley. They just weren’t as deep as typical. Here at Thunder Valley, that turn after you go through the mechanics area down the hill, and then that left and right down there by that tree, that thing has like ten ruts in it and this year there was one, six-inch rut in it. So, it’s just a bit of a different thing that I’m not really as accustomed to or set up for just in general. So, for me the biggest thing is just adjusting to those conditions quickly. The tracks I ride at home are really rough and gnarly, so when the speed is a little higher it takes me a little bit longer to adjust. I haven’t really been that good in qualifying this year, mostly because I would say the full send speed when the track is flat is just not quite as good for me. I think the dirt here in Colorado, or what they’ve made out of the dirt is really good. But I don’t know if it just wasn’t quite wet enough. It was ripped deep, but it just seemed to kind of blow off really quickly.

Zach, is this not necessarily your best track, or was the different conditions that you didn’t expect? Was that a bigger deal, the changing conditions?

Osborne: No. It’s actually one of my favorite tracks. I think it’s one of the best tracks we have on the circuit. Some gnarly hills and just a sick track in general. I’m just really not that set up for not rutty and not gnarly kind of slow conditions. So, it’s something I need to work on. I haven’t been in California for outdoors since Pala last year. Next year maybe I need to do a little bit more time there on some harder dirt and some flatter conditions and just kind of tune that setup for days like today.