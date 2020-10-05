Just one round to go in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com and Fly Racing, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Kris Keefer and the host of the PulpMX Wrap Up Show, Darkside, into the studio to talk about what happened at Lakewood and more.

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper won his first 250 Class overall of the year in convincing fashion and we’ll have J-Coop on to tell us about that, his struggles earlier this year, how damn fast those Yamaha’s are, his thoughts on going into next year, and more.

GEICO Honda’s Carson Mumford is deep into his first full season as a rookie in the 250 Class and we’ll have him on to tell us about the highs and lows of that, how deep the class it, 2021 plans, his Hi-Dez compound, and more.

Marshal Weltin won the SX portion of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown up in Canada and has now had two years of good results up there. We’ll have Weltin on to talk about his year up there, moving to 450s with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team, racing with Phil Nicoletti next year, and more.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s crew chief for Adam Cianciarulo, Oscar Wirdeman will call in to talk about how AC’s race in Colorado went, his work with Ken Roczen, Chad Reed, James Stewart, and now AC, his thoughts on why Alex Ray’s muffler keeps falling off and whether or not Sweden is the best country in the world.

