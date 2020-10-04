Post Race Press Conference: Thunder Valley 250 Class

Race winner Justin Cooper (Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha), third place Jeremy Martin (GEICO Honda) and Hunter Lawrence (GEICO Honda, season-best fifth overall) joined the media after the Fly Racing WPS Thunder Valley National in Colorado. Second-place finisher Dylan Ferrandis was unable to attend due to a Saturday flight, he will participate in a Monday-evening press conference. Hosted by Brandon Short of MX Sports Pro Racing.

