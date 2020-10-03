Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the Fly Racing Thunder Valley National, stealing Matthes' interview with Adam Cianciarulo, dropping in Freddie Noren and checking in with some fans. It's almost starting to feel like normal hanging out with people at these races. Just in time for it to be over!

Brought to you by Honda Powersports and the entirely-redesigned 2021 CRF 450R. Lighter, more powerful, and better handling than ever, you’ll put the competition on notice every time you line up at the gate. That’s how life is better on a Honda.