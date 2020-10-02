Weege Show: Thunder Valley Preview and Industry Check Up

Jason Weigandt attempts to scale Thunder Valley's long uphill start stretch while walking and talking at altitude. Can he do it? And what about those nice, packed pits behind him? The 2020 season ended up happening in Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross despite all the obstacles, and along the way, bike sales went through the roof. How could that impact racing in future years? Motocross has a unique connection between consumer and fan. It's time to think about it.

