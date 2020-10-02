Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Nate Thrasher to Make Pro Debut for Star Racing Yamaha at Thunder Valley

October 2, 2020 12:35pm | by:
Nate Thrasher to Make Pro Debut for Star Racing Yamaha at Thunder Valley

Recently, right before he was supposed to make his pro debut with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team, amateur Nate Thrasher got caught in a weird situation. Thrasher (who was healthy and ready to race) did not make his pro debut and then announced he had joined the Monster Energy/Star Racing team. If you are confused by this situation, make sure to read Jason Weigandt's initial report on why Thrasher did not debut with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team and the breaking news post we wrote on Thrasher's announcement to join the Star Racing squad

Now, Yamaha has officially announced Thrasher as a member of the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team—and said he will actually make his pro debut with the team this weekend at the Thunder Valley National, just a week after he signed with the team. Thrasher will make his debut aboard a #488 Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F tomorrow at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

Thrasher said the following in a post on the Star Racing team's Instagram page:

"I just want to thank everyone at Star Racing Yamaha for this opportunity. I’ve had a short but great few days on the bike. I feel like I’m ready to get out there and see where I’m at against the best in the sport. I’ve worked hard and have had a lot of people in my corner along this journey. To say I’m going to make my pro debut this weekend is surreal!"

Thrasher will join current points leader Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Cooper, Shane McElrath, and fellow rookie Jarrett Frye under the team tent in Colorado. Ty Masterpool is expected to miss this weekend’s race with a leg injury and Colt Nichols is out for the season with a hand injury.

