Now, Yamaha has officially announced Thrasher as a member of the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team—and said he will actually make his pro debut with the team this weekend at the Thunder Valley National, just a week after he signed with the team. Thrasher will make his debut aboard a #488 Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F tomorrow at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

Thrasher said the following in a post on the Star Racing team's Instagram page:

"I just want to thank everyone at Star Racing Yamaha for this opportunity. I’ve had a short but great few days on the bike. I feel like I’m ready to get out there and see where I’m at against the best in the sport. I’ve worked hard and have had a lot of people in my corner along this journey. To say I’m going to make my pro debut this weekend is surreal!"

Thrasher will join current points leader Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Cooper, Shane McElrath, and fellow rookie Jarrett Frye under the team tent in Colorado. Ty Masterpool is expected to miss this weekend’s race with a leg injury and Colt Nichols is out for the season with a hand injury.