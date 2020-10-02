The eighth round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, October 3, at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET/9:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The 11th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the championship stays sit in Italy’s Mantova circuit for the third consecutive round. The MXGP of Europe will take place on Sunday, October 4.

Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule