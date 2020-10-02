Alpinestars Presents Limited Edition ‘Squad 20’ Line
LAKEWOOD, COLORADO – the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Colorado for the Thunder Valley National, with the world’s best riders aiming to bring on the noise as they push for racing success.
There is nowhere quite like Thunder Valley on the MX calendar; the fans are so close to the action that they can feel the heat from the exhaust as the riders fly past. Loud, exhilarating and dramatic, Thunder Valley neatly encapsulates what makes MX so special and is the fitting venue for anyone wishing to worship at the altar of speed.
In tribute to this glorious celebration of raucous racing, Alpinestars has launched the Limited Edition ‘Squad 20’ Tech 10 boot, S-M8 helmet, and Supertech jersey and pants, allowing Motocross fans to wear the same head-to-toe gear on their local tracks that their idols compete in. Round 8 sees riders Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia in the gear and boots, Chase Sexton, full head-to-toe, and Marvin Musquin, Dylan Ferrandis, Shane McElrath, Justin Cooper and a total of 10 riders sporting the ‘Squad 20’ Tech 10 boots.
The most technologically advanced and protective motocross boot in history, the CE-certified Tech 10 is unrivalled. The ‘Squad 20’ boots are complemented by the ‘Squad 20’ S-M8 helmet, Alpinestars’ definitive off-road helmet. Designed to be one of the most advanced, protective and performance enhancing helmets, the S-M8 blends comfort, light weight and the highest levels of protection in a sleek, ultra-ventilated design. The ‘Squad 20’ boasts all of the technical innovations and design features of the S-M8; A-head fitting system, patented visor release system, MIPS, emergency release system, wide aperture; with distinct styling complete and a subtle ‘Squad Jolly Roger’ logo that is guaranteed to ensure riders will stand out from the crowd.
The same striking ‘Squad 20’ detailing has been applied to the Supertech jersey and pants. Supertech is Alpinestars innovative Motocross apparel line designed for superior dirt riding performance. With a new performance design that includes an athletic fit, the Supertech jersey is made entirely of advanced stretch mesh and an ultra-lightweight construction and is Alpinestars lightest ever MX jersey. This emphasis on performance is also applied to the design of the Supertech pants, which boast the same materials as the jersey and incorporate a double waist hook-and-loop closure system and high resistance ratchet system to ensure a precise, personalized and secure waist fit. The Supertech gearset incorporates a host of race-proven features such as the innovative ergonomic shoulder and arm construction for superior freedom of movement and performance-winning pedigree in Motocross and Supercross.