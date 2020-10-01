Racer X Films: 2021 Kawasaki KX250 Intro
Kris Keefer brings Mike Schalkoff from Monster Energy along as the duo test out the 2021 Kawasaki KX250 and offer insight to how the bike feels around Perris Raceway. With over 300 new part numbers, there's plenty to talk about with Kawasaki's new KX250.
The electric start finally makes its way into the green machine but it's far from the only changes on the new model and Keefer breaks down each of the new features and how it effects the ride of the machine.
*Photos courtesy of Drew Ruiz.
2021 Kawaskai KX250
2021 Kawasaki KX250 Kellen Brauer
Keefer and Schalkoff in action
