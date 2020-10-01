Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew recap the WW Ranch National and gives us their lock of the week for the Thunder Valley National. Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Thunder Valley preview podcast file or listen to the embed below.

The WW Ranch National top points earning riders:

450 Class: Alex Ray (17-18 for 18th overall) | 100 fantasy points

250 Class: Joey Crown (16-15 for 16th overall) |100 fantasy points

