Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Motocross
WW Ranch
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Thunder Valley Preview Podcast

October 1, 2020 5:30pm
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew recap the WW Ranch National and gives us their lock of the week for the Thunder Valley National. Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Thunder Valley preview podcast file or listen to the embed below.

The WW Ranch National top points earning riders:

450 Class: Alex Ray (17-18 for 18th overall) | 100 fantasy points
250 Class: Joey Crown (16-15 for 16th overall) |100 fantasy points

Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

