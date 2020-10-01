Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hand is out for the season with a fractured scaphoid.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller is out for the season with a dislocated wrist and torn ligaments in his wrist, sustained in a crash at Spring Creek.

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Plessinger is out for the season due to a dislocated wrist.

Luke Renzland - HEAD | OUT

Comment: Renzland will miss the rest of the season due to a big crash at RedBud 1.

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues. To keep himself busy (along with the birth of his and his wife’s first child) he’s apparently been posting caricatures of himself on Instagram.