Lucas Oil Pro Motocross finally got started—at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, of all places. The FIM Motocross World Championship answered its own scheduling crisis with a successful Latvian tripleheader. The moto world returned, even if briefly, to a sense of normalcy in August at the Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. Our own Kris Keefer recaps his first Loretta’s racing alongside his son, Aden and much more.
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis started a highly unusual Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season with two straight 250 Class moto wins at Loretta Lynn’s.
Just Getting Started
Loretta Lynn's Ranch provided the perfect place to finally start the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series.
Three for the Show
The story of how MXGP flexed and came alive, in the tightest of international circumstances, to restart the 2020 championship.
The Island
For one glorious week in a dreadful year, amateur motocross in America found itself returning to some normalcy at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
The Family That Races Together...
... might have a summer to remember if they make it to Loretta Lynn’s—just ask the Keefers. (Read or listen)