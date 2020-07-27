Winner of 7x14 Custom Brian Moreau Moto Trailer Giveaway Announced

Custom Upfits, along with the sponsors of the 7x14 Moto Trailer Giveaway: Nor Cal Motorsports, Road 2 Recovery, Troy Lee Designs, Arc Audio, TBD Graphics, and Throttle Syndicate, thank everyone who participated in this giveaway fundraiser in support of Brian Moreau’s recovery fund.

The winner of the 7 x 14 custom moto trailer (drawn live via Instagram on Saturday, July 18th 2020 at Nor Cal Motorsports in Sacramento, California) was: Jason from Camarillo, California. Congratulations Jason!