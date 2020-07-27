Results Archive
Canadian MX
Courtland (MX RD 1 & 2)
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 3
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Sat Aug 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Aug 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Winner of 7x14 Custom Brian Moreau Moto Trailer Giveaway Announced

July 27, 2020 5:10pm | by:

Custom Upfits, along with the sponsors of the 7x14 Moto Trailer Giveaway: Nor Cal Motorsports, Road 2 Recovery, Troy Lee Designs, Arc Audio, TBD Graphics, and Throttle Syndicate, thank everyone who participated in this giveaway fundraiser in support of Brian Moreau’s recovery fund.

The winner of the 7 x 14 custom moto trailer (drawn live via Instagram on Saturday, July 18th 2020 at Nor Cal Motorsports in Sacramento, California) was: Jason from Camarillo, California. Congratulations Jason!

The second place winner who received the custom Red Bull helmet was Lucas from Auburn, California; third place winner of the Brian Moreau gear (jersey and pants) was Bill from Apple Valley, California; and lastly, the fourth place winner of the Brian Moreau skeleton Jersey is Skyler out of Saugus, Massachusetts.

Watch the Instagram Live drawing footage here:

View this post on Instagram

Who won this trailer

A post shared by Custom Upfits (@customupfits) on

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
September 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now