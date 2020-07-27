Main Image: Grany Baylor, Courtesy of Shan Moore
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown
Round 1 - Gopher Dunes - Gopher Dunes MX Park
450 Pro
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|1-1-1
|75
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|3-2-2
|64
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|4-3-3
|58
|4th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|2-4-5
|56
|5th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|6-5-4
|49
|6th
|Sam Gaynor
|Yamaha
|5-6-6
|46
|7th
|Liam O'Farrell
|KTM
|8-7-7
|41
|8th
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|10-9-8
|36
|9th
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha
|9-10-9
|35
|10th
|Keylan Meston
|Husqvarna
|7-8-13
|35
250 Pro
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|1-1-1
|75
|2nd
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|2-2-4
|62
|3rd
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|2-5-2
|58
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|Honda
|4-3-3
|58
|5th
|Ryan Surratt
|Kawasaki
|5-4-5
|50
|6th
|Hayden Halstead
|Yamaha
|6-7-8
|42
|7th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|7-8-7
|41
|8th
|Jeremy McKie
|KTM
|10-9-6
|38
|9th
|Daniel Elmore
|Yamaha
|11-10-11
|31
|10th
|William Crete
|Husqvarna
|9-11-15
|28
Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
Round 3 - Rattlesnake Enduro - Cross Fork, Pennsylvania
Pro Results
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Time
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|97m 43s
|2nd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|97m 49s
|3rd
|Andrew Delong
|Honda
|98m 43s
|4th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|98m 59s
|5th
|Steward Baylor
|Husqvarna
|99m 2s
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|76
|2nd
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|66
|3rd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|55
|4th
|Steward Baylor
|Husqvarna
|41
|5th
|Thorn Devlin
|Beta
|41
Other Championship Standings
GNCC RACING
Through Round 8 (of 13)
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|235
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|193
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|127
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|122
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|111
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|107
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|85
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|82
|9
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|81
|10
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|70
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|203
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|194
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|191
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|138
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|122
|6
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|107
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|90
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|89
|9
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|79
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|75
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|206
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|181
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|166
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|149
|5
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|135
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|112
|7
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|85
|8
|Benjamin R Wright
|Gillett, PA
|79
|9
|Jeremy Lallement
|Hayesville, NC
|72
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|66
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|230
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|186
|3
|Rachael Archer
|174
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|139
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|113
|6
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|103
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|98
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|87
|9
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|76
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|66
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Pro Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|115
|2nd
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|94
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|82
|4th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|67
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|63
|6th
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|7th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|8th
|Cory Buttrick
|Husqvarna
|30
American Flat Track
Through Round 2 (of 18)
Championship Standings
AFT SuperTwins
|Pos
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|50
|2
|40
|3
|32
|4
|30
|5
|27
|6
|27
|7
|24
|8
|20
|9
|18
|10
|17
|11
|16
|12
|15
|13
|12
|14
|10
|15
|9
|16
|9
|17
|6
|18
|2
AFT Singles
|Pos
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|36
|2
|35
|3
|32
|4
|30
|5
|27
|6
|25
|7
|23
|8
|22
|9
|18
|10
|18
|11
|17
|12
|15
|13
|14
|14
|13
|15
|12
|16
|8
|17
|7
|18
|6
|19
|4
AFT Production Twins
|Pos
|Rider(s)
|Points
|1
|42
|2
|40
|3
|33
|4
|32
|5
|29
|6
|26
|7
|23
|8
|23
|9
|20
|10
|19
|11
|17
|12
|11
|13
|7
|14
|6
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 2 (of 20)
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Mike Alessi
|Moto Fite Klub
|Three Rider Main Event
|Jared Mees
|Flattrack Fite Klub
|Main Event
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles