Wake-Up Call

July 27, 2020 6:30am

Main Image: Grany Baylor, Courtesy of Shan Moore

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown

Round 1 - Gopher Dunes - Gopher Dunes MX Park

450 Pro

PositionRiderMachineMoto FinishesPoints
1stDylan WrightHonda1-1-175
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha3-2-264
3rdMatt GoerkeKawasaki4-3-358
4thTyler MedagliaKawasaki2-4-556
5thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha6-5-449
6thSam GaynorYamaha5-6-646
7thLiam O'FarrellKTM8-7-741
8thJoshua CartwrightKawasaki10-9-836
9thBobby PiazzaYamaha9-10-935
10thKeylan MestonHusqvarna7-8-1335

250 Pro

PositionRiderMachineMoto FinishesPoints
1stJess PettisKTM1-1-175
2ndMarshal WeltinKawasaki2-2-462
3rdMarco CannellaYamaha2-5-258
4thTanner WardHonda4-3-358
5thRyan SurrattKawasaki5-4-550
6thHayden HalsteadYamaha6-7-842
7thQuinn AmyotteKTM7-8-741
8thJeremy McKieKTM10-9-638
9thDaniel ElmoreYamaha11-10-1131
10thWilliam CreteHusqvarna9-11-1528

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Round 3 - Rattlesnake Enduro - Cross Fork, Pennsylvania

Pro Results

PositionRiderMachineTotal Time
1stGrant BaylorSherco97m 43s
2ndJosh TothKTM97m 49s
3rdAndrew DelongHonda98m 43s
4thBen KelleyKTM98m 59s
5thSteward BaylorHusqvarna99m 2s

Championship Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stGrant BaylorSherco76
2ndBen KelleyKTM66
3rdJosh TothKTM55
4thSteward Baylor Husqvarna41
5thThorn DevlinBeta41

Other Championship Standings

GNCC RACING

Through Round 8 (of 13)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States235
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia193
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States127
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States122
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States111
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States107
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States85
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States82
9Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States81
10Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand70
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States203
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States194
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States191
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States138
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand122
6Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States107
7Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States90
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States89
9Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States79
10Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States75
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States206
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States181
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States166
4Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States149
5Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States135
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States112
7Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States85
8Benjamin R Wright Gillett, PA United States79
9Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States72
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States66
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States230
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
3Rachael Archer New Zealand174
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States139
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States113
6Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States103
7Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States98
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States87
9Alli Phillips Laurens, SC United States76
10Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States66
Full Standings

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Pro Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM115
2ndJosh StrangKawasaki94
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha82
4thJordan AshburnKawasaki67
5thLiam DraperKTM63
6thRicky RussellHusqvarna46
7thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
8thCory ButtrickHusqvarna30

American Flat Track

Through Round 2 (of 18)

Championship Standings

AFT SuperTwins

PosRider(s)Points
1Jared Mees50
2Briar Bauman40
3Sammy Halbert32
4Brandon Robinson30
5Bronson Bauman27
6Brandon Price27
7Davis Fisher24
8Dalton Gauthier20
9JD Beach18
10Jarod Vanderkooi17
11Robert Pearson16
12Bryan Smith15
13Jeffrey Carver Jr.12
14Dan Bromley10
15Andrew Luker9
16Kolby Carlile9
17Jay Maloney6
18Larry Pegram2

AFT Singles

PosRider(s)Points
1Max Whale36
2Chad Cose35
3Michael Rush32
4Shayna Texter30
5Brandon Kitchen27
6Dallas Daniels25
7Henry Wiles23
8Tanner Dean22
9James Ott18
10Trent Lowe18
11Morgen Mischler17
12Cameron Smith15
13Jesse Janisch14
14Ryan Wells13
15Trevor Brunner12
16Aidan RoosEvans8
17Cole Zabala7
18Justin Jones6
19Kevin Stollings4

AFT Production Twins

PosRider(s)Points
1Cory Texter42
2James Rispoli40
3Ryan Varnes33
4Danny Eslick32
5Ben Lowe29
6Morgen Mischler26
7Cody Johncox23
8Jeremiah Duffy23
9Nick Armstrong20
10Mitch Harvat19
11Scott Barrett17
12Brock Schwarzenbacher11
13Jimmy McAllister7
14Chad Cose6

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 20)

WORCS

Through Round 2

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli TomacMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Mike AlessiMoto Fite KlubThree Rider Main Event
Jared MeesFlattrack Fite KlubMain Event
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

