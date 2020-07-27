Of all the competition impacted by COVID-19 this year, you might be surprised to hear that trials has perhaps felt it the most. The entire 2020 NATC Championship is now cancelled. Meanwhile, popular trials brand Gas Gas has a new owner in KTM, and the brand was hoping to push the sport. Without any events to push, the KTM group decided to do host its own event, building a trials course in the back of its RD Field supercross test track and inviting the top men’s and women’s riders in America, regardless of bike brand, to do battle.

The men’s winner was Karl Davis Jr. What’s trials like? We asked him.

Racer X: We have our winner here. Coming in, was the goal to win, or is did you just want to be part of this and just see what it’s like?

Karl Davis Jr.: Definitely wanted to win. Actually, since it’s the only event of the year, I was almost hyper-focused and super nervous. Like, this is it. This is our one event that we have, or that’s scheduled right now. I wanted to win this. I wanted to do well. I played it smart at the beginning of the day. I didn’t want to qualify first. I didn’t want to qualify last. I wanted right in the middle of the pack, just to watch riders ride because the sections are going to get so chewed out in the first lap, which I think is what made my first lap so good. I had a really awesome first lap, and once I had that gap I just played smart. I wanted to keep a gap between me and Alex [Meyers]. He was riding really well. I tried to keep at least five points between us and just play smart. I was thinking about every move and what I needed to do just to stay ahead and keep that march going.

At an event like this, when you have a bit of a crowd around, does it add more pressure? Do you feel that?

This event was a little strange. Usually the crowd is not too big of a deal. I got to work on the Marvel Universe Live stunt show and perform in front of thousands of people every night, so having eyes on me is not hard. But I think just the effort behind this kind of adds pressure. Just how the event was done. It was done so well and there was so much promotion behind it. It’s for a sport that I really care about. This is big for trials. I want to do really well. So that’s where I think the pressure came from for me. It was awesome.