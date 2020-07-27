TGI Freeday: Factory Effex Windbreaker and Umbrella
July 27, 2020 9:30am
This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Factory Effex:
Factory Effex Windbreaker and Umbrella
Factory Effex Windbreaker
- 100% Polyester
- Water resistant
- Mesh hood liner and pockets
- Scuba neck
- Elastic cuffs
- Screen printed logos
- Official licensed product
- Retail $59.95
Factory Effex Umbrella
- Great for the track, camping or everyday use to keep the rain and sun off you
- Easy push button release and security strap when not in use
- Top material: 100% nylon. Shaft material: carbon fiber. Handle material: plastic/rubber
- Measures approximately 62in. diameter when open
- Official Licensed Product
- Retail $29.95
For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.