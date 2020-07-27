Results Archive
TGI Freeday: Factory Effex Windbreaker and Umbrella 

July 27, 2020 9:30am
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Factory Effex:

Factory Effex Windbreaker

  • 100% Polyester
  • Water resistant 
  • Mesh hood liner and pockets
  • Scuba neck
  • Elastic cuffs
  • Screen printed logos
  • Official licensed product
  • Retail $59.95
Factory Effex Umbrella

  • Great for the track, camping or everyday use to keep the rain and sun off you
  • Easy push button release and security strap when not in use
  • Top material: 100% nylon. Shaft material: carbon fiber. Handle material: plastic/rubber
  • Measures approximately 62in. diameter when open
  • Official Licensed Product
  • Retail $29.95
