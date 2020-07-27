With the North American Trials Council AMA National Championship season essentially on hold due to COVID-19, Gas Gas’ new owner KTM decided to build a trials course behind the supercross test track, and hold an event. Thus, trials got a chance to compete in front of the motocross and supercross media, and Louise Forsley took advantage in winning the Women’s class in the Gas Gas California Trials Invitational. Louis actually skipped a few years of competition to make some money in the Marvel Universe Live stunt show, so her return to competition was well-timed to take advantage of this event.

We talked to her after her win.

Racer X: Talk about the event. There aren’t any events this year I guess out here, so this is double big to have this.

Louise Forsley: Correct. The fact that Gas Gas put this together, it was really nice because it’s pretty much a new company coming together with KTM, and the fact that they want to put time into this sport is definitely new for us. For trials. we just have our nationals and our local events and then that’s it. So an event like this is a really good step for us.

It could have been like a Gas Gas demo thing, but they invited everybody, even on different brands, and made it an actual comp, which is cool.

Yeah, absolutely. So I was really excited to get the invite. They had a pro purse. I saw a lot of familiar moto faces out here, even you. People left and right. It’s cool. It feels good that people want to come out and watch trials or be interested in it and help grow the sport a little bit.