So take me through ’03, if you remember how it all shook out. To me they’re all a blur of last lap crazy drama every year and I couldn’t tell you which year was which. The Women’s class always offers some amazing battles.

It came down to… I won one of the motos. Jessica won the other moto, so we go into the last moto tied. It was the same thing as in ’02. We were both tied going in ’02 to the last moto, and she ended up just barely edging me out. We passed each other back and forth a bajillion times, but she got the edge on me in 2002. So in 2003, same scenario. I’m riding behind her, I think three laps to go. In the women’s class, the skill level is so diverse, so we do get a lot of lapped traffic compared to the other classes. So we come into the left-hander around the billboards and there’s three lappers ahead of us. So there’s five of us in this turn! I was really good friends with Katrina Wilson, who happens to be Dean Wilson’s sister, so this makes the story even better now. I was like, I know Katrina. She’s a good rider. I’ll follow her. You never want to follow a lapper, but there’s two ruts in the corner and nowhere else you can go. She freaking crashes! The rut is deep enough that I try to wheelie, but unfortunately this is a long time before I ever started dating and got married to a trials guy and practicing wheelies. So I tried to wheelie but the rut was so deep that I hit her bike, and fell down. It’s three laps to go. I get up and I’m so angry. I’m like swearing at myself in the helmet.

What about Katrina?

I was fine with her. I don’t curse at my friends. If it was somebody else. Like when I raced GNCC, when the women got dropped second or third row I would, definitely, when I was trying to make passes! But my friend I’m not going to swear at her. I was mad at myself. Under my helmet, I’m like, “You suck! You’re getting second place four years in a row! You don’t even deserve to own a dirt bike!” Just totally beating myself up, because if you get second it’s not even worth riding, at least the way I thought about it at the time. So apparently I was just really angry. The announcers even called it. As soon as I crashed, “This race is over! Patterson wins! Patterson is our champion!” And in two laps, I had caught her, passed her, and I think she really did just think she had it won.

You don’t know of a crash or anything or a bobble?

No, she didn’t crash. I think she just kind of was like, she knew I went down and she had this in the bag. Riding safe. Then all of a sudden I started riding better than I had all moto. Caught her. Didn’t even give her time. As soon as I caught her, I passed over the finish line as we were getting the white flag. Led the final lap and got it, and balled my eyes out. I was like, “Yes! You don’t suck. You don’t have to sell your dirt bikes.”

I have to ask the classic question here: so how did it feel?

[Laughs] I was crying so hard. That’s when they were on the podium, “There’s no crying in moto.” I’m like, “That’s baseball. Motocross is way harder! I’ll cry if I want to.”