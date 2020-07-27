Don’t hate the players, understand the game. Riders all think they can succeed in the big class, but reality bites: Cianciarulo was fast this year, but the results were uneven. It took Zach Osborne lots of bumps and bruises to get to the top, and it looked very shaky at times. Aaron Plessinger is stuck in the mud now, but not the kind he actually likes, and Cooper Webb was in the same spot two years ago. No matter how good you are in the 250s, there are no guarantees in the 450s.

That’s just competition, and every sport has it. The problem is that this industry sees a 250 win as more valuable than a 10th in the 450s. This is not the same as other motorsports. The 10th place MotoGP rider has a higher profile than the winner of the Moto2 class. The 10th place NASCAR driver has a higher profile than the Xfinity Champion. That is not the case here.

Here, we talk about TV deals, exposure and outside sponsors, but in the end, this remains a sport propped up by OEM factories paying salaries and bonuses. Their goal is to prove their motorcycle is the best. If you’re Yamaha, there is little value in paying someone to get beat by nine other 450 riders. There’s a lot of value to paying someone to take your 250 to the top.

This seems obvious, but other motorsports see winning as a good thing, but not the only thing. Sponsors on a race car might not even be involved with the performance of the vehicle. Also, a lot of the budgets in racing just come from rich people who enjoy being around it. As long as they’re happy, everyone is happy.

Ally Bank doesn’t sponsor Jimmie Johnson’s car to prove it builds faster cars. They don’t even build cars. No one actually buys a Mercedes because they think they’re buying Lewis Hamilton’s car. These are spectator sports, and sponsorships are advertisements. For Mercedes, R&D in Formula 1 can train smart young engineers in a fast-pace environment. It’s worth the spend in a variety of ways.

So, you have other motorsports bringing in money from A) companies that don’t have to win to prove themselves B) rich guys who just want to be part of the big show C) research and development at the highest level.

Supercross and motocross are still on the “win on Saturday, sell on Sunday” model, which NASCAR, by the way, abandoned decades ago. Eli Tomac’s Kawasaki looked good this year. Hmmm, how about that 2021 KX450?

The other budget-builder for factory motocross is simple pride. Motorcycle companies are racing companies. They want to be winning companies. TV ratings? Exposure? Whatever. We. Just. Want. To. Win. Yes, we now have energy drinks helping to pay the bills. But these are still factory race teams, run by factories.