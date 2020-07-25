American Honda announced yesterday that they will not have official support at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn Ranch. This announcement does not pull the Honda riders who have qualified for the Amateur National Motocross Championship out of competition, instead that the OEM will not have an official presence during the week. Honda will be providing some compensation for their lack of presence at the Loretta Lynn Ranch as they have extended a $250 Red Rider Rewards bonus to all Honda racers who have qualified.

Below is the full press release from Honda:

TORRANCE, Calif.—Due to an array of considerations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, American Honda today confirmed that they will not have an official presence during the upcoming AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. To help compensate for the lack of in-person support, Honda is extending a $250 Red Rider Rewards bonus to all Honda racers who have qualified for the prestigious event.

The decision was made in the context of a spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in California, the home state of American Honda and Factory Connection Racing (which operates the elite-level Amsoil Honda amateur racing effort). American Honda has not been untouched by the coronavirus, prompting the decision to limit travel for staff. By reducing the number of people on-site, Honda hopes to contribute to the safety of those for whom attendance is understandably more imperative.

“Missing Loretta’s was a difficult decision that we made reluctantly, but it’s what we genuinely hope is in everyone’s best interest,” explained Brandon Wilson, American Honda’s Manager of Advertising & Motorcycle Sports. “Our activity at this event has always been about interacting with our customers, their families and the rest of the amateur MX community. Sitting it out this year is a product of circumstance and isn’t a reflection of our support of amateur racing. We’re extremely proud of every Red Rider who has qualified for Loretta’s and we’ll miss spending time with our friends and racers in the pits at the Ranch this year. We wish everyone there a safe and successful experience, and we look forward to seeing you and supporting you in person in 2021.”

Honda riders who have qualified for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship and are not already signed up for Red Rider Rewards on XTRM can do so at powersports.honda.com/racing/contingency-plan.