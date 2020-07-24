Results Archive
Redux: 2020 Pro Motocross Predictions

Redux 2020 Pro Motocross Predictions

July 24, 2020 12:35pm

We’re less than a month away from the first gate drop on the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We’ve started pushing out preview content (check out our early 450 Class storylines article and recap of news in the 250 Class, too) and we’ll continue to push more each week, including podcasts, preview videos, interviews, and much more.

But now, we want to know who you, our loyal readers, think will win the 450 and 250 titles, who will win their respective class at the opener, and who will earn the most overall wins in their respective class.

Give us your championship predictions below in the comments section.

Who Will Win The 450 National Championship?

Rich Shepherd

Who Will Win the 250 National Championship?

Is 2020 going to be Justin Cooper's year to get a #1 plate?
Is 2020 going to be Justin Cooper's year to get a #1 plate? Jeff Kardas

Who Will Win The Loretta Lynn National 450 Class Overall?

Jeff Kardas

Who Will Win The Loretta Lynn National 250 Class Overall?

Jeff Kardas

Who Will Record the Most 450 Overall Wins This Year?

Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac Rich Shepherd

Who Will Record the Most 250 Overall Wins This Year?

Dylan Ferrandis
Dylan Ferrandis Rich Shepherd

