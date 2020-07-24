Luke Renzland was planning on making a run at a championship this summer in the Canadian MX Tour of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, but when COVID-19 hit things changed, and just like millions of other people, Renzland was forced to reevaluate his situation. In the end he made the decision to pull the plug on his Canadian campaign and a yesterday announced he would make a go in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We caught up with Renzland to get the details.

Racer X: Luke, what’s up, what are you up to?

Luke Renzland: I’m driving right now. Sorry I missed your call earlier, I had my team manager hat on and was talking to some sponsors and getting some things lined up.

No worries, I have some questions about that stuff too. But before we get into that, you pulled out of racing in Canada recently. Talk about that, and the reasons behind it.

It was a really hard decision. I got a lot of hate mail and a lot of flack for it. Most of my decision was based mainly on COVID shutting everything down. The MX101 team lost their title sponsor earlier in the year, before COVID happened, and once COVID came around, pretty much all the money sponsors they had started shutting down and the budget went out the window. I went from being able to make a pretty penny up there to not being able to make anything no matter how well I did. I had a moment where I felt it was time to be selfish and make the best choice for me. I’m 25 now and my window of opportunity in this sport isn’t getting any bigger. So I figured it was time to be selfish and think for myself, which resulted in the decision to do the outdoors down here.