Watch: Round 1 and 2 of AFT on NBCSN Tonight
The 2020 American Flat Track Championship kicked off over the weekend with the Volusia Half-Mile I and II on Friday and Saturday night. The adjusted schedule for 2020 focuses heavily on half miles but even with back-to-back races at the same venue, the racing was terrific on both nights. Tune in tonight, July 23, (or set your DVR) to NBCSN at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT for back-to-back telecasts of the first two rounds as coverage of the AFT races will immediately follow the NASCAR Cup Series.
Since these races already happened and therefore we know what happened (but won't spoil it), let's just say you'll want to make sure to watch these ones!
How to Watch AFT:
NBCSN and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold are the official homes for coverage of American Flat Track. View the complete schedule for AFT on NBCSN. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold - the most-robust motorsports offering in the digital marketplace - is a cornerstone of AFT's digital strategy, providing live streaming coverage of every event and maintaining an active archive of all AFT content.
Main Image Courtesy of American Flat Track