The 2020 American Flat Track Championship kicked off over the weekend with the Volusia Half-Mile I and II on Friday and Saturday night. The adjusted schedule for 2020 focuses heavily on half miles but even with back-to-back races at the same venue, the racing was terrific on both nights. Tune in tonight, July 23, (or set your DVR) to NBCSN at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT for back-to-back telecasts of the first two rounds as coverage of the AFT races will immediately follow the NASCAR Cup Series.

Since these races already happened and therefore we know what happened (but won't spoil it), let's just say you'll want to make sure to watch these ones!