Results Archive
GNCC
High Voltage
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Courtland (MX RD 1 & 2)
Sat Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Round 1 and 2 of AFT on NBCSN Tonight

July 23, 2020 5:05pm | by:
Watch: Round 1 and 2 of AFT on NBCSN Tonight

The 2020 American Flat Track Championship kicked off over the weekend with the Volusia Half-Mile I and II on Friday and Saturday night. The adjusted schedule for 2020 focuses heavily on half miles but even with back-to-back races at the same venue, the racing was terrific on both nights. Tune in tonight, July 23, (or set your DVR) to NBCSN at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT for back-to-back telecasts of the first two rounds as coverage of the AFT races will immediately follow the NASCAR Cup Series.

Since these races already happened and therefore we know what happened (but won't spoil it), let's just say you'll want to make sure to watch these ones!

Tune in tonight to watch the first two rounds of the 2020 American Flat Track Championship.
Tune in tonight to watch the first two rounds of the 2020 American Flat Track Championship. American Flat Track

How to Watch AFT:

NBCSN and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold are the official homes for coverage of American Flat Track. View the complete schedule for AFT on NBCSN. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold - the most-robust motorsports offering in the digital marketplace - is a cornerstone of AFT's digital strategy, providing live streaming coverage of every event and maintaining an active archive of all AFT content.

Main Image Courtesy of American Flat Track

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
September 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now