Last Chance: Another Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider looking to add a #1 plate to his resume is Shane McElrath. Similar to his teammate Ferrandis, he’ll have one final crack at doing just that before he moves to the premier class in 2021. McElrath recorded a dozen top-ten moto finishes in 2019 and his highlight of the championship was a 1-1 day at Budds Creek Motocross Park for his second career overall win. But a team/bike change at the end of the 2019 calendar year will see McElrath on his Yamaha YZ250F for his final year in the small bore class, as opposed to the KTM 250 SX-F he had been riding since 2015. McElrath came up short of the 2020 250SX East Region title but really turned things on with his new team/bike when the 250SX East Region got underway. If he can translate it to outdoors this summer, watch out for another Star YZ250F out front.

The Aussie(s): When the gate drops, we’ll get to see another fast import in GEICO Honda’s Hunter Lawrence. Coming off a solid rookie year in 2019, Lawrence is expected to join the Martin, Ferrandis, Cooper gang on the podium this summer. He had a few bumps in the year but it’s the potential he showed that got all the fans up out of their seats. At Fox Raceway, he battled Cianciarulo for the lead in the second moto; he won the first moto at the High Point National then finished third for second overall (his first overall podium finish here in the U.S.); and showed some freestyle skills by doing a no footer when he took a moto win at the mud fest, swampy Spring Creek National (where he would finish 1-6 for third overall). His season was hindered by a few crashes and injuries sidelined him for a few rounds but he will be another year stronger and another name atop results pages.

Another Australian rider we expect to see atop results pages is Hunter’s little brother Jett who will be entering his first full year in the championship. Jett turned pro at the final three nationals but he’ll be another year stronger mentally and physically. We all saw what Jett can do during Monster Energy AMA Supercross but it seems Hunter has the edge when it comes to outdoors—at least for the time being. Let’s see if Jett proves us wrong this summer.