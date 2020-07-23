In the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Luke Renzland finished fifth in the 250SX East Region—highlighted by a career-best third at the 2018 Indianapolis Supercross.

When he didn’t get a ride in the U.S. for the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the New Jersey native headed to Canada to race. Renzland won the 2019 supercross tour of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series with the MX101 Racing team. However, Renzland announced on Instagram on July 7 that he will not be racing the motocross tour of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series this year: "With budget cuts and sponsors pulling out, as well as race purses being cut, I’ve had to make the hard decision to pull out of the 2020 Canadian MX series. ...We have left the situation “open ended” and hopefully this worldwide lockdown starts to improve so I can at least get up there to defend the #1 plate in the indoor series."