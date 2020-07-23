Luke Renzland to Race Pro Motocross
In the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Luke Renzland finished fifth in the 250SX East Region—highlighted by a career-best third at the 2018 Indianapolis Supercross.
When he didn’t get a ride in the U.S. for the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the New Jersey native headed to Canada to race. Renzland won the 2019 supercross tour of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series with the MX101 Racing team. However, Renzland announced on Instagram on July 7 that he will not be racing the motocross tour of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series this year: "With budget cuts and sponsors pulling out, as well as race purses being cut, I’ve had to make the hard decision to pull out of the 2020 Canadian MX series. ...We have left the situation “open ended” and hopefully this worldwide lockdown starts to improve so I can at least get up there to defend the #1 plate in the indoor series."
As 2020 continues with its weird ways, it’s time to announce some news that I hate to post. With budget cuts and sponsors pulling out, as well as race purses being cut, I’ve had to make the hard decision to pull out of the 2020 Canadian MX series. With the mandatory quarantine in place to cross into Canada, and having to live there on my own for a couple months without being able to come back home it was already not a prime situation. But, also without the ability to make a living while doing it, it just isn’t possible for me to make the move and not make any return. We have left the situation “open ended” and hopefully this worldwide lockdown starts to improve so I can at least get up there to defend the #1 plate in the indoor series. I apologize to everyone who was looking forward to seeing the #6 in Canada again this season, I truly am the best I’ve ever been right now and it’s sad to see all the preparation go to the wayside. I guess it’s time to put something together for the U.S. and keep the ball rolling in case the nationals come back. Seriously though, @mx101racing has become family to me and we will do whatever it takes to work together again. Thanks also to @cf403 for spending the entire winter in Florida making sure the dozer had a running bike at all times. Best of luck lil bro @marco4646 , baby bro @jamiepowell562 , and captain horny @austinjones223 . Was a blast training with you boys this winter and now it’s time for you to take the controls ! #dozerdays
This morning, Renzland took to Instagram to announce he will be racing the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship here in the U.S. on a Husqvarna.
“It’s 450 time... See you guys at the US nationals this summer,” he captioned the post.
The last time Renzland competed in the U.S. was at the Black Sky GNCC in Harpursville, New York, in September 2019 (which he finished 21st overall). He raced the 1 p.m. GNCC race the day after taking second overall in the 250SX Class of the Montreal Supercross in Canada—the first round of the 2019 supercross tour. However, Renzland's last go in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was in 2018, when he finished 28th in the 250 Class points standings with a season-best 14th overall at the High Point National. He recorded a career-best eighth overall at the 2016 Southwick National with 12-9 moto scores.
Main Image Courtesy of James Lissimore.