We called upon MXVice.com’s Lewis Phillips for a rundown of what the European riders have been doing during the pause in racing. Here’s his overseas update:

Imagine if riders in Monster Energy AMA Supercross did not actually race in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the last time that they sat behind the gate was at Daytona. That is the type of drought that those competing in the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship have experienced—the last time that gates dropped was at the Grand Prix of The Netherlands on March 8.

It is only recently that things have actually started to happen, as everyone was restricted to their houses in the month of April. There was no on-track activity to speak of at all, not even at their private practice tracks, as restrictions were so strict in different parts of Europe that it was a logistical nightmare for teams, some of which feature employees from many different countries. The fact that the border that separates Belgium and The Netherlands, which sits between Lommel and Valkenswaard (a 25-minute drive on a bad day), was closed makes it abundantly clear just how much everyone was stuck, so to speak.

Jeffrey Herlings only managed to start riding again in late May, almost three full months after the Dutch Grand Prix. Dirk Gruebel, the manager at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, explained that Herlings found riding at that point to be much like returning from injury, something he was forced to do multiple times last year.

“Jeffrey said that it was like old times when he came back from an injury—he had to start fresh,” Gruebel explained. “Jeffrey had ten weeks off of the bike and his hands hurt after riding, plus you just do not have the strength to hold on. You have to get yourself back into business slowly. They had a break, for sure, otherwise if you continue until the end of November then the end of the season would be tough.”