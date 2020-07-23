Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. It's a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!
This week, MotoSport.com brings you the MotoSport Motoconcepts Dirt Bike Stand; a FilGuard Pre-Oiled Premium Dual Stage Air Filter; and a Scalvini Factory Works Pipe With Silencer.
We also have a new Racer X product this week: classic-look sunglasses. Click the products below and order today!
MotoSport Motoconcepts Dirt Bike Stand
$59.99 - 14% off
The MotoStand is an affordable, injection-molded bike stand that won't scratch your bike, truck, or belongings. It's the strongest stand on the market, holding up to 3000 pounds. The durable plastic will outlast and outperform any traditional stand. It comes equipped with a tough non-slip rubber top and space on both sides for custom graphics, sponsor logos, or rider name and number.
- Injection-molded durable and strong plastic.
- Stable, sturdy and balanced, four-sided surface area contact.
- Anti-flex / anti-warp structural design.
- Washes off with ease, maintaining new appearance.
- Super lightweight and stackable.
- 5 gallon gas can fits snugly inside for transport.
- Flip upside down for a tire changing stand.
- Fully customizable graphics.
- Dimensions: 17" high x 16" wide.
FilGuard Pre-Oiled Premium Dual Stage Air Filter
$5.99 - $27.99 : Depends on make and model
FilGuard is dedicated to manufacturing premium products that protect the most vital component of your motorcycle or ATV - the engine. Die-hard racers and weekend warriors put their trust in FilGuard.
- Filters are pre-oiled with FilGuard Bio Air Filter Oil using a technologically advanced machine that applies oil to perfection and without excess.
- Premium two-layer bonded foam allows for maximum protection and airflow.
- Extra-thick foam base provides a superior seal to the airbox.
- Outer foam traps large particles and the fine inner foam traps the smallest dust particles.
- Designed for off-road and motocross use.
- For best results use with FilGuard Bio Air Filter Oil and FilGuard Bio Air Filter Cleaner.
- Made in the U.S.A.
Scalvini Factory Works Pipe With Silencer
$498.00 - $1244.00 : Depends on make and model
The MotoSport.com Scalvini Factory Works Pipe With Silencer includes ONE Scalvini Factory Works Pipe and ONE silencer in your choice of material, each with the following features:
Scalvini Factory Works Pipe:
Scalvini Two-Stroke Factory Works Pipes are hand-assembled cone-by-cone to make an exhaust that looks as good as it performs. Each cone is hand cut, pounded and welded to Scalvini's stringent manufacturing guidelines. This is your opportunity to have a real works pipe and performance without the expense associated with parts of this caliber.
There are less expensive ways to make a pipe but no other offers the "cool factor" that a Scalvini Factory Works Pipe offers! Using only the finest materials available, Scalvini produces exhaust systems for most modern two-strokes.
- Scalvini uses only the finest materials available.
- Scalvini ID tag attached to every pipe.
- CNC-machined exhaust flange.
- Double-wall mounting brackets offer increased durability.
Your Choice of Silencer:
Scalvini Factory Shorty Silencer - Full Carbon:
Scalvini Two-Stroke Factory Silencers are specially tuned to work in conjunction with Scalvini Works Pipes for optimum performance. Treat yourself to the trickest two-stroke race silencer on the planet.
- Slip-fit inlet tube.
- Exclusive full carbon construction for extreme light weight.
- Can be repacked.
- Can also be used with O.E.M. or aftermarket exhausts.
Scalvini Factory Silencer - Aluminum With Carbon End Cap:
Scalvini Two-Stroke Factory Silencers are specially tuned to work in conjunction with Scalvini Works Pipes for optimum performance. Treat yourself to the trickest two-stroke race silencer on the planet.
- Slip-fit inlet tube.
- Aluminum body with carbon end cap, lightweight and durable.
- Can be repacked.
- Can also be used with O.E.M. or aftermarket exhausts.
RACER X SUNGLASSES
$12.00
Keep your eyes protected and your face stylish with the new Racer X classic-look sunglasses featuring the new masthead logo silk screened on the temples. They come in a variety of lens colors and include a microfiber carrying case.
- Polarized, mirrored lenses
- Shatterproof polycarbonate
- UV400