Hillsdale, Michigan—Cobra Moto has taken the most successful minicycle ever and made no compromises in improving upon it with a whole new package. While our focus was on a lightweight, responsive handling, cutting edge performance machine we did not stop there. Cobra is bringing you a new concept of performance—new chassis, new suspension, improved engine performance, new bodywork, lighter than ever—it is ready to explode out of the gate and propel you into the winner’s circle.

The ALL NEW Cobra Moto CX50SRX and CR50SRX FWE has been redesigned from the ground up including the following ‘features-at-a-glance’:

NEW! Hybrid Oval twin spar/ Backbone frame with revised structure and removable aluminum subframe. The new chassis reduces weight, improves handling, permits a twin radiator system, eases maintenance, and is stronger.

NEW! Twin radiator system improves cooling, reduces power loss to heat, and enables a slimmer profile.

NEW! Longer wheelbase improves high speed stability.

NEW! CARD rear shock has revised valving and improved reservoir design that tucks in better creating a slimmer mid-section.

NEW! Forged and anodized wheels made of aircraft-grade Aluminum. These wheels are lighter and stronger featuring an all-new spoke pattern resulting in reduced unsprung weight and improved handling.

NEW! Works style tuned pipe for increased power and a flatter torque curve. The result: earlier clutch engagement for improved rideability and more over-rev for enhanced top speed.

NEW! Air boot/ Air box design provides over 2x the volume of clean air between the filter and the carburetor resulting in more power everywhere!

For more specifics on the new changes, read what's new for the 2021 Cobra Moto models.

2021 Cobra Moto CX50SRX