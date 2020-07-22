The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set to begin a nine-round championship on August 15. We finally have more context and perspective about the timing, tracks, and schedule of these races. So now we get to the fun part: bench racing!

Here are some early talking points for the 450 class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

The Four-Peat: No storyline will be as big as this one, as Eli Tomac aims for a fourth-straight AMA 450 Motocross Championship. The only other guy to win this class four (or more) straight is Ricky Carmichael. That’s it! One guy. The GOAT. Unfortunately for Eli, his impressive motocross title run was usually overshadowed by not winning the supercross title, but now that tag is finally gone. The focus now goes to his legacy, and record books. Four in a row would be mega. Any reason to bet against it?

Marv’s Back?: Question mark here because we can only assume Marvin Musquin is ready for an August 15 launch. His knees have been tore up, man. Two early seasons earlier in his career were missed with ACL surgeries, then a knee tweak nagged him in ’17, and more knee troubles slowed him during last year’s off-season. Then Marvin really hurt knee in the final moto of 2019, hurt it again trying to come back, and now he’s been off for a long, long time. August 15 would mark 51 weeks (!) since he first injured himself at Ironman last year. Ouch. Marvin would not have been ready had the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship started on time, so he caught a break with this break. Even if he’s back, though, will he be back to his old form?

Musquin has been riding with the KTM/Husqvarna squad lately. Will he be at full health for the August 15 opener?