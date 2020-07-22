You talked about rising up from privateer life. You got a factory ride and got on the podium in supercross. When you look back at that, do you get a feeling of pride and contentment, or do you think, “Of course I did all that, that’s what I was always going to do.”

It’s a little of both. I’m proud of being able to come from being a privateer with almost nothing, scrapping from weekend to weekend getting to the races, but I always had a plan, which is the biggest thing that helped me. I worked with a mental coach, kind of a guide, as well as other people, and he said, “The best thing you can do is make goals for yourself. What do you see in five years? Tell me.” So I’d break down realistic, and unrealistic, goals of where I was going to be in the future. That helped me rise to where I got, which was the whole goal. I went to every race with a goal. I was always looking into the future, and what was next. Another thing was keeping my head open and being able to accept new things and change, but at the same time tell people no, which I did a lot of times. “No, I’m good. I’ll build my own bike because I know it’s going to be better than what you can offer me.” There were a lot of ups and downs through that, but I wouldn’t take it back.

Well, you set the model for other privateers trying to do the same thing. If you could give them one piece of advice, what would it be? To set goals?

Setting goals isn’t the most important thing. I’ve always struggled with privateers who cry, “Poor me this, poor me that, I’m not getting any help.” I went five years with almost nothing. I had help, but I didn’t have a lot of help. I struggled. I built my own motorcycles at races. What I could say is, have a plan. I see them show up at a practice track and half-ass ride. They don’t have a plan. They show up, chat with their buddies, and go do a couple laps. Every single time I went to the track I had a plan. I knew exactly what I was going to do that day. Always have a plan. If you don’t have a plan, you’re not going to go anywhere. You’re going to sit there and do circles and you’ll never progress because you don’t have a plan, unless you’re naturally talented like some people in this sport.

I think a lot of privateers need to have a plan. Know what you’re going to do for the year. Don’t try to make every single round and just struggle, struggle, and struggle. Don’t drive from California to New York if you know you’re going to suck. Stay home and put in your work and show up to a round that’s closer where you know you can do well and shine. I did all of supercross, but motocross I didn’t. I knew I couldn’t afford it so I stayed home and got better, got my bike better, and showed up at local rounds where I could do good and show my real potential. It’s a lot of work and it wasn’t easy. A lot of privateers, I just don’t see the drive. They’re more in it to say, “I race supercross,” or, “I have a pro license.” I see a lot of that these days and it’s tough to guide people like that.