Racer X Films: 2021 Kawasaki KX450 Intro

July 22, 2020 4:00pm | by: &

Kris Keefer saddles up on the new 2021 Kawasaki KX450 at State Fair MX Park in Perris, California. The new KX450 has a redesigned clutch for smoother power delivery on corner exits as well as coming stock with Renthal Fatbar 839's to offer more flex under load and chatter.

Keefer discusses his takeaways from riding the new machine and what to expect in feel between the 2020 and 2021 models.

2021 Kawasaki KX450

  • IMG_5297 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5314 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5309 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5318 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5299 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5312 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5319 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5305 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5303 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5293 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5290 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5324 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5338 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5336 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5332 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5326 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5322 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5329 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5331 Kellen Brauer

Keefer In Action

  • IMG_5488 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5343 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5429 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5408 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5513 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5424 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5669 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5414 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5618 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5599 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5482 Kellen Brauer
  • IMG_5455 Kellen Brauer

About Arma

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

