Kris Keefer saddles up on the new 2021 Kawasaki KX450 at State Fair MX Park in Perris, California. The new KX450 has a redesigned clutch for smoother power delivery on corner exits as well as coming stock with Renthal Fatbar 839's to offer more flex under load and chatter.

Keefer discusses his takeaways from riding the new machine and what to expect in feel between the 2020 and 2021 models.

2021 Kawasaki KX450