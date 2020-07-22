Results Archive
GNCC
High Voltage
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Courtland (MX RD 1 & 2)
Sat Jul 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Aug 1
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 3
Articles
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Canadian MX Predictions

July 22, 2020 10:50am
by:

With the MX Tour of the Canadian Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series kicking off this weekend, I call up Ryan “The Newf” Lockhart and Ryan Gauld to talk about what we’re going to see up there, the changes in the series, we predict the titles, and bench race about the Great White North.

Listen to the file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

If you missed our written 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series preview we posted yesterday, make sure to check it out!

Main Image: Cole Thompson, courtesy of James Lissimore.

