What do you think was the moment or the race that was a turning point for you in your amateur racing career?

Back in 2016, I won a championship at Mammoth. I think I was ten or eleven. I was still on a KTM 85, not getting any support. I had support from some sponsors, but not on a team. So I think that opened Kawi’s eyes a little bit, so I got the Kawi ride after Loretta’s. Then it took me a few years to get going. The last three years haven’t been the most ideal. I think I probably won four or five championships out of the last three years. Then in Arizona in November last year, I won all three championships on my 250. That was my first national on a 250. I think moving to the 250 helped me a lot. I knew I could do better and be on a better bike and just prove what I could actually do. I outgrew my supermini, so it was super hard to get starts on it. I was usually one of the fastest kids, but I would always start tenth or eleventh where I’m one of the fastest kids on a 250 and I can start first, second, third. I can start up front. So it’s benefitted me very good, I think.

You talked about doing a lot of schoolwork during the quarantine or the break. What’s your school program like?

I went to three days of high school and then I started doing online school, like K12. Just a local Idaho thing that we have here. So I don’t do the on track thing or do public.

Are you working with or training with anyone? Who’s your support crew?

I mostly train with some of my friends. I train with Preston Kilroy, Taylor Allred, and Deegan Palmer. I get a little bit of help from Jake Weimer just from working on my form and stuff, working on technique and just being smooth.

Images: Courtesy of Mad Moose