Indian Motorcycle’s Jared Mees is back with a vengeance in 2020, putting in a ton of work to try to reclaim the American Flat Track Championship Briar Bauman took from him last year. Of course, he had to wait to show it, because the season that was supposed to start in March only just got going over the weekend due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

When it finally did go this weekend with a double header race in Barberville, Florida, Mees won both races. Yesterday, we called the veteran to get his thoughts on the weekend and what’s to come.

Racer X: Dude, you go back to back in the openers. You have to be pumped. How did it go?

Jared Mees: Oh yeah we’re happy, couldn’t have gone any better, obviously. To go back to back was awesome. The races were different. First night I got off to the early lead and rode my own race, from what I was told Bauman put in a late-race charge and made a last-lap pass on Sammy Halbert to take second. Second race, we were on the second row on the start, had to work my way through the pack, get by Bauman, Sammy, those guys. So I got the lead and kind of marched away. It was cool to win in two different ways.

How much did the track change with the back-to-backs? Was it exactly the same?

I tried to make a change for the semis on Saturday. The first day was kind of trial and error, and it became more one-lined at the bottom. They wanted to get the groove further up the racetrack, but every time they watered it, the groove would get narrower. It didn’t seem to help much, so they tried to water it less. They spent a lot of time on Saturday trying to work in a higher groove with a side-by-side, sounds funky, but it worked good, it pushed us up the racetrack, but then it was stupid fast in qualifying. So for the semi we tried something a little bit different, and it went backwards for us. For the main, we went back to the setup we had the night before and it worked even better. So it was really good for us.