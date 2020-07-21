Like everyone everywhere in the world these days, the guys up north in Canada running the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series have been greatly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The country of Canada has been doing a great job managing the outbreaks and many provinces are reporting very low positive tests which is great. It also means that things at the government level are being a bit more relaxed and dirt bike racing is one of the things that have been allowed to go forward.

The original schedule was, of course, chucked in the garbage and the guys at Jet Werx have rejigged everything to have a five round MX series at four different tracks (all on the East Coast of Canada). At four of the rounds there will be three motos a weekend, with one running on Saturday and two on Sunday. Yeah, you heard that right. So the series is trying to get in as many motos as possible to make this a legitimate championship and it’s a pretty unique plan.

Of course, the usual social distancing rules are all in effect: parking far apart, masks required outside of your bubble and the tracks have been given permission to have up to 100 spectators as well.

Here is the updated schedule for the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series: