TGI Freeday: 520ERT3 Chain From DID

July 20, 2020 9:30am
TGI Freeday: 520ERT3 Chain From DID

Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from DID:

520ERT3 Chain From DID

The non-sealed 520ERT3 is our #1 selling motocross chain and is used by race teams such as Monster Energy Kawasaki, Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM Factory, and GEICO Honda. With a great tensile strength of 8,300 lbs and weighing in at 2.99 lbs/100 links, you can see why this is the no. 1 trusted motocross chain! Winning chain of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with Eli Tomac and the Monster Energy Kawasaki Factory team, as well as the 250 East Supercross Championship with Chase Sexton and GEICO Honda. 

MSRP: $112.22

520ERT3 Chain From DID
520ERT3 Chain From DID DID
The September 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now