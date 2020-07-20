Results Archive
GNCC
High Voltage
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Courtland (MX RD 1 & 2)
Sat Jul 25
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Aug 1
Full Schedule

Pro Circuit Releases Piston and Spark Plug Tees

July 20, 2020 9:45am | by:
Pro Circuit Releases Piston and Spark Plug Tees

CORONA, CA—Two new Pro Circuit tees are now available in the shop, bagged up and ready to head out to customers. The batch includes our Piston Tee with a custom racing graphic on the back as well as a small piston print on the wearer's left chest and our Spark Plug Tee pays tribute to the '99 race team graphic kit with its swirling reds and blues, plus the iconic spark plug artwork.

Both tees are the ultimate in style and are the perfect items to complete any motocross fan's wardrobe.

Piston Tee

  • Front Pro Circuit
  • Back Pro Circuit

Spark Plug Tee

  • Front Pro Circuit
  • Back Pro Circuit

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.

