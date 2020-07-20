Justin Bogle Returns to Riding, Benny Bloss Now Without Ride
A big crash at the 2020 Glendale Supercross Triple Crown at the end of January derailed Justin Bogle’s run in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Although it seemed he would only miss a few weeks due to AMA concussion protocol, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS rider suffered a concussion that would eventually sideline him for the remainder of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
You can watch the incident below in the 2020 Glendale Supercross analysis:
While Bogle’s race status was unknown for the first few weeks after the crash as he underwent different scans and tests on his head during the AMA concussion protocol, the team eventually called upon Benny Bloss as a fill-in rider for the reminder of supercross. Bloss, who rode for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team in 2018 and 2019, was working his own deal on a Yamaha YZ450F with help from Rock River Yamaha. Bloss made his 2020 debut with on a KTM 450 SX-F at the Daytona Supercross before the championship was postponed. Once the championship resumed in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bloss went on to finish the 450SX championship 17th in points. He recorded a season-best finish (tenth) at the Salt Lake City 4 Supercross and only a few days later, Bloss recorded his first 450SX heat race win at the Salt Lake City 5 Supercross.
Bogle finished a season-best 15th at the St. Louis Supercross (round two of the championship) before his season ended early at the fourth round. He recorded 24th in the 450SX standings.
According to an Instagram post on July 1, Bogle said he was off the bike for four months and during that time he “realized how much I love the most simple stuff like riding, competing and chasing a goal. It’s all I’ve ever really known.”
View this post on Instagram
I had a long, weird, and confusing 4 months off the bike after Glendale. Then the first day I got back on the bike I realized how much I love the most simple stuff like riding, competing and chasing a goal. It’s all I’ve ever really known. When I had no one to tell me what to do or where to be all I really wanted to do was train and ride again. Funny how your perspective can change during those soul searching moments. Life isn’t supposed to be simple or easy, but it is meant for finding purpose while chasing that elusive feeling of knowing who you are and what you want to be, and that will always be a never ending process. #BeWater #PAKXEMH #ThanksForNothing @everythingfrace 📷
After a couple of months back on the bike, Bogle appears to be fully healthy and ready for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—which is currently slated to begin August 15 at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
With Bogle ready to compete at the next gate drop, it appears Bloss' time with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad has come to an end. Bloss posted several videos on Instagram only a few days ago with the caption: “Been feeling great on the bike lately, really hope we get to go racing soon!!” But on Sunday he posted a photo from one of the Salt Lake City Supercross events with the caption “#freeagentsummer2020.”