While Bogle’s race status was unknown for the first few weeks after the crash as he underwent different scans and tests on his head during the AMA concussion protocol, the team eventually called upon Benny Bloss as a fill-in rider for the reminder of supercross. Bloss, who rode for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team in 2018 and 2019, was working his own deal on a Yamaha YZ450F with help from Rock River Yamaha. Bloss made his 2020 debut with on a KTM 450 SX-F at the Daytona Supercross before the championship was postponed. Once the championship resumed in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bloss went on to finish the 450SX championship 17th in points. He recorded a season-best finish (tenth) at the Salt Lake City 4 Supercross and only a few days later, Bloss recorded his first 450SX heat race win at the Salt Lake City 5 Supercross.

Bogle finished a season-best 15th at the St. Louis Supercross (round two of the championship) before his season ended early at the fourth round. He recorded 24th in the 450SX standings.

According to an Instagram post on July 1, Bogle said he was off the bike for four months and during that time he “realized how much I love the most simple stuff like riding, competing and chasing a goal. It’s all I’ve ever really known.”