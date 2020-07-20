On Friday in our Racerhead column, Steve Matthes reported that Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki might go with two replacement riders now that the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship calendar has been locked in with an August 15 launch date. Team Owner Mitch Payton confirmed to Matthes that Mitchell Harrison is on the team, but we also hear Darian Sanayei might have a slot as well.

Matthes was out at Glen Helen last week and saw Harrison logging laps on the Pro Circuit machine.

I spoke with [team owner] Mitch Payton for a bit and he confirmed that he's got Mitchell Harrison and Darian Sanayei on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team for this summer as injury replacements for, well, Jordon Smith or Austin Forkner (who won't be out all summer) and/or Garrett Marchbanks. Harrison just a had a ride at Bud Racing Kawasaki fall through with this pandemic, so it's good to see he's got a spot to ride. I saw Harrison doing a lot of laps out there and he looked pretty good.

Sanayei, who came through the Kawasaki Team Green amateur system, has been linked to Pro Circuit rides in the U.S. for a long time. He recently stopped by the PanicRev podcast to discuss the ride and more.

"I want to race outdoors, but if I have to do it all myself it would be pretty tough," said Sanayei. "Maybe like one or two I would kind of shoot for. But now it's looking like I will be on Pro Circuit if outdoors starts up."