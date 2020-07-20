Results Archive
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Tyler Medaglia

July 20, 2020 3:30pm
by:

FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to our all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up.

Canada’s Tyler Medaglia has repped Canada at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations seven times and has plenty of stories and things to share about each of those seven times. I call up Tyler to get the scoop on all the hi-jinks at the event over the years.

Listen to the file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Main Image: Medaglia at the 2018 MXoN, courtesy of James Lissimore.

