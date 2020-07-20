Cole Seely Joins FMX Fite Klub Line Up

New York, NY—FITE, the premiere digital platform for sports and entertainment, announced today several updates concerning their very special event coming up on Tuesday, July 28th called, FMX FITE Club. This LIVE streaming event features a three-discipline freeride motocross competition: Best Whip, Quarter Pipe and Step Up, then capped off with a pit bike race, featuring the world’s elite FMX riders. The event, will take place at an undisclosed location on Tuesday, July 28 and will be streamed live starting at 8pm ET, exclusively on FITE Pay Per View.

The rider line-up has just added Cole Seely, coming out of his retirement announced in 2019 after 11 professional seasons to join the stacked lineup of Jarryd Mcneil, Tyler Bereman, Colby Raha, Tom Parsons, and Corey Creed. To add to the incredible line-up, are favorite commentators, Rob Buydos and superstar racer Ryan Villopoto, and a new addition of the inimitable Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg as the event analyst.

The live July 28 PPV event will be preceded by a FREE pre-show that will set the stage for FMX Fite Klub. Watch as Fite’s Matt Striker interviews Tyler Bereman ahead of the event: