Your team is good. We all know the stories. Tony Alessi, I guess we now say he used to be crazy but now that he’s not the father of the racers on the team, he says he’s way less crazy. You’re going good, at mid-season Hill was doing good, Friese is the best he’s been, the team is good man.

Yeah, the team is doing great. [Justin] Brayton really put that team on the map, paved the way. I’ve always been really cool with JB, and he really filled me in. It’s a small team and hard-working guys. That’s all I can say. Everyone helps with everyone’s job and that’s what makes the team. Crew wise, there’s not very many of us, but everyone is looking out for each other.

Look, you couldn’t even get a ride the first few years in the 450s. So, then you have a ride with them to start the season last year. How much did that mean to you, just having a team that wanted you and believed in you?

It was a lot. I didn’t want to bring it all the way back to the Ride365 days [Note: Malcolm Stewart rode for his own team with Ride365.com backing in 2017]. Not to knock those guys, but that was a tough year. Mentally, I just wasn’t in the right place. The last two years have done a lot for me, as well as getting back on the Honda. I’m still cool with the guys on the Honda side, from when I was on GEICO. Same group of guys at the test track. I’m happy with the progress I’ve made, and from here it’s keep moving forward, keep my head down and see what happens next.

You seem to bet in better shape than you used to be in. Was there ever a point where with all this training that you didn’t want to do it anymore? Did you think this work sucked, or was it okay, actually?

I mean, anytime you get pounded into the ground, it’s never fun! There’s nothing worse than pounding yourself into the ground and you’re not getting results. But to me, working with Gareth Swanepoel, we’re working hard but we’re still having fun. We also have our nutritionist Tyler Kalisiak and BC Fit Meals on board, too. Between those two, and the guys I train with, like AP [Aaron Plessinger], he’s awesome, such a fun guy. We’re getting pounded into the ground, but we’re having fun, too!