In covering supercross and motocross the world over for the past two decades, one comes to learn, establish, and fully comprehend that there can be a downside to being a professional racer. In other the words, while the big dollar contracts, endorsement deals and TV exposure makes it all look so cool, things can and do go wrong, and when they do, well, it’s very easy to get left in the dust while the big old moto world keeps on spinning away on its axis.

Take one Austin Forkner, for example. A perennial title fighter, the 21-year-old was, as we know, a mere seven points down on sensational French racer Dylan Ferrandis going into this year’s 250SX East/West Showdown before getting it wrong over a dragon’s back in the main event and being whipped to the ground and inflicting serious damage to the insides of his body. Rushed to a nearby emergency room, that’s where Forkner’s 2020 racing season came to an abrupt halt, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider sent back to Oklahoma to rest, recover, and rehabilitate. That’s where we found him when we punched in the digits of his cell phone. While riding out the global pandemic and awaiting the start of the forthcoming Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship next month like the rest of us, Forkner is a man without a mission for the time being, forced to take it all pretty easy for the time being as he continues to heal up. Bored, flustered, but all in all, in good spirits. On Sunday afternoon we did some bench racing with him.

“I don’t know what day it is, really,” mused Forkner while back in Oklahoma. “All of my days blend together right now because I can’t do anything. I’m in Oklahoma now at my house and I’m doing pretty good. I’m just getting to the point where I can do a few things. I’m not really supposed to be doing anything until I go back to the doctor in a few more weeks to basically get released and after that I can start doing stuff again. I’m getting to the point now where I can get around a lot better. Like, last night we cruised around the neighborhood on scooters and stuff and I can tell I’m getting better, for sure. I’m just not supposed to be doing any heavy lifting of any sort or riding, obviously, until I get released. I am feeling better and I’m off the pain meds and all that now. I’m not in any sort of super-bad pain. It’s just irritating. I can tell that if I were going to try to do a workout or tried to ride, I would be in pain in the inside. I’m just waiting, I guess.”

And sure as hell experiencing the unglamorous side of being a world class motocross star where danger is, well, a part of the business, huh?