If you’re a motocross enthusiast of any stripe at all, the first two weeks of August are looking really good right now—finally. After days and weeks and months of bad news, cancellations, postponements—and then a wonderful three-week blast of sunshine in the form of the Salt Lake City Supercross run—and then more days and weeks of waiting and waiting, people will be heading back to the starting gates in August. It will begin the first week of August with the 39th Annual AMA/Monster Energy Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn Ranch, followed seven days later by the long-overdue start of 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, also at the ranch. And if that’s not enough, on Sunday, August 9, our friends over in Europe will finally get back to racing, too, as MXGP begins a three-races-in-one-week run at Kegums in Latvia. And then both Pro Motocross in America and MXGP in Europe will try to sprint through the rest of their series, nine races in all in the U.S., ending on October 10 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and 16 races in Europe, with an eye on ending possibly in Russia or Portugal. It’s all great news for motocross fans (and racers and teams), who have been sidelined since March. Come August, it’s going to be awesome to see racing all over the planet.

Of course it could also change in a moment’s notice at the whimsy of this terribly complicated health crisis that we’re all in. The coronavirus is not a fan of anything but spreading from one person to the next, one state to the next, one country to the next—all of which does involve motocross racers, as traveling is a fact of life and moto. And no one can hold races in places that have restrictions on mass gatherings like sporting events. Let’s hope things start getting better and stay better.

As I’ve said before, back in March when this all started, everyone at MX Sports Pro Racing immediately went to work on trying to come up with some kind of plan that would help us get our series started. On a parallel track were the folks at Feld Entertainment, as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship was stopped in its tracks. We all worked together on ways to make both series somehow happen, all the while waiting for the virus to run its course. With endless Zoom meetings, conference calls, and calendar scenarios, time and again we would come up with a potential opportunity, only to see the window shut.

A window did finally open in May for the SX championship to get in the seven races left on their calendar in Salt Lake City, only to have to postpone again. Finally, on May 31, they got their shot. With lots and lots of safety protocols in place, restrictions in regards to fans attending and even people congregating anywhere together, and everyone agreeing to racing every three or four days, they made it work. Supercross 2020 got to its rightful finish, and Eli Tomac is your new champion.

Unfortunately, before anyone could turn their attention to outdoor motocross, which had pushed back first from May 16, then June 20, then July 18, the virus started wreaking havoc again. Our hopes for a traditional 12-race series had long ago been dashed, so we began working with the teams, the OEMs, the sponsors, and NBC on other scenarios. Some states had such restrictions that it was going to be impossible to hold a race—when NASCAR gave up on the idea of racing at Watkins Glen in New York, that was pretty much it for Unadilla in 2020—and others were just fine with it, like Tennessee, which just hosted the biggest sporting event in the U.S., NASCAR’s All-Star Race, in front of 25,000 fans.

Throughout summer we were able to keep the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series going because it’s an outdoor recreational sport on a huge tract of land, not a stadium setting with grandstand viewing. That’s also how amateur motocross rolls, and as a result, kids and amateurs and vets have been up and running all summer, and with some HUGE crowds—Scott Plessinger’s Chillitown Classic last weekend had 1,183 entries, a record for an amateur motocross race in Ohio. And while almost all of the Area qualifiers for Loretta Lynn’s were postponed and then ultimately canceled, we were able to get in a full set of 15 “Super Regionals” around the country, thanks in large part to the very hard and dedicated work of event director Tim Cotter and some great promoters around the country.

But the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was still an uncertainty. As things changed seemingly day by day and the calendar kept getting deeper and deeper into summer, options were disappearing. The Hangtown Motocross Classic, located near the California state capital, knew back in the spring that they would not be able to hold a big race. And with Connecticut, like New York, requiring two-week quarantines for those visiting from high-risk areas like the Southwest, it made going to the Wick 338 in Massachusetts impossible because practically every team flies into Bradley International Airport in Connecticut and stays in Hartford. And the severe limitations in Maryland on the size of gathered crowds meant that Budds Creek couldn’t go, even if they tried to race without any fans. That meant that four beloved events—Hangtown, Unadilla, Southwick, and Budds Creek—were out for 2020. Also out was the 125 All-Star races, as we decided to limit the amount of people in the professional pits in hopes of keeping the racers and their teams and mechanics and loved ones safely separated by social distancing. And then we ordered a ton of masks.

At the same time, we committed to the teams that we would give them a 30-day heads-up on whatever we decided, and if we were going to start on August 15 in order to end in early October, we needed to announce something this week. So my big sister, Carrie Russell, who has honestly been our captain in trying to navigate this Pro Motocross ship through the complicated, turbulent summer; and Tim Cotter and his brother Britt, a crisis management expert in another industry; our big toe Roy Janson; and then John Ayers, who works directly with every promoter; and myself came up with the best schedule we could. It included a surprising start at Loretta Lynn’s, followed by eight races at seven highly regarded national tracks. Along with the four traditional rounds already out, not making the cut was our own track, High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. We will hold that track in reserve, in case Pennsylvania’s restrictions change and another track can’t go. Then we ran it by the OEMs, the teams, some privateers, sponsors, and industry friends. It’s not perfect for anyone, but it’s a nine-race series on some excellent tracks, some of which right now can have open spectating, others that can go with amateur racers on hand, others 50 percent capacity. Here’s what we came up with.