CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is thrilled to roll out a new T-6 exhaust system for the 2003-2019 Honda CRF230F model. The new T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System offers improved performance, durability and a professional look. A stainless steel head pipe, brushed aluminum canister, carbon fiber end-cap as well as a United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor also come equipped making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing. Upgrade your older model Pro Circuit exhaust and head to the open trails for a great ride with friends.